Bryce Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Wayne Taulapapa ran for two more as Virginia beat Duke for the fifth year in a row, 48-14, on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 ACC) forced five turnovers in the key Coastal Division matchup and turned them into 20 points. Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second kickoff return touchdown this season and fifth of his career, tying him for ninth all-time in FBS.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) came in averaging more than 40 points over their last five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia's front-line defense. Duke gained just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.

Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of three and nine yards. The Cavaliers had four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer—one after they stopped Duke on a 4th-and-1 play—and led 27-0 before the Blue Devils finally scored.

The Blue Devils' fourth 1st down came midway through the third quarter when the snap to punter Austin Parker on 4th and 3 from the Duke 32 bounced and Parker picked it up and ran four yards. Four plays later, on 4th and 5, Parker was on again to punt and appeared to be trying a rugby-style kick but instead tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards to the Virginia 46. It was the first time the Blue Devils crossed midfield all game.



The Wahoos, meanwhile, caught a break in the first half when Perkins dove over the pile for the end zone and fumbled. Duke players charged out of the pile in celebration but a review determined that Perkins had broken the plane of the end zone before the ball came loose, giving the Cavaliers a 17-0 lead.



