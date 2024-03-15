While there is still an entire spring window for Tony Elliott and Co. to get prospects on Grounds, a great deal of attention is already being turned to this summer as the Hoos begin to schedule official visits.

So far, CavsCorner has been able to confirm 14 official visits that have been scheduled June. Below, we go over each confirmed visit and offer the latest on each recruitment.





JUNE 7

Committing to the Cavaliers in November, Robinson remains firmly committed to Elliott and Virginia.





Like with Robinson, there are no worries about the strength of Geer's commitment to UVa right now even with the Cavaliers looking like they want to take two quarterbacks this cycle.





The Newport News prospect is one of UVa's top targets this cycle and this will be a hard recruitment to win but by getting him on an official visit, they're giving themselves a fighter's chance. Delhomme visited Virginia in January and is set to return in June now.





The fast-rising Maryland prospect has seen his recruitment take off in recent months and now boasts offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others, including the Cavaliers. He currently has official visits scheduled for Cincinnati, UVa, and West Virginia.





The Massachusetts prospect picked up an offer from Virginia in February and since the offer, the Cavaliers have emerged as a top suitor for the 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive tackle. Northwestern and Duke are also set to receive visits.





The Stone Bridge standout has a quality offer sheet including Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and the Hoos. This is a winnable recruitment if the Cavaliers choose to push hard to win the defensive tackle prospect. He has also locked in an official visit to North Carolina for the end of May.





The Woodbridge back has a strong offer sheet which includes the likes of Penn State, Ohio State, and Tennessee but the Cavaliers are one of two schools currently set to receive official visits, alongside the Buckeyes. This will be one of the more intriguing in-state recruitments to watch the rest of the cycle.



