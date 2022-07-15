Breaking down UVa's 2023 class update at the halfway point

With the 2023 class about halfway done if not maybe more, today we’re taking a look at the talent UVa has committed and how those 11 players might look in the orange and blue.

Currently recruiting is in a bit of a pause as a lot staffs work through the dead period from now until the end of August. UVa had a busy June and now sits at 11 total commits midway through the summer.

Virginia’s football coaches are wrapping up their summer break as July moves along and fall camp is right around the corner.

Anthony Colandrea ⭐⭐⭐

Quarterback

St. Petersburg, FL





We’ll start off with UVa’s most-recent commit, and the first quarterback to choose the Wahoos in the Tony Elliott era. Virginia was able to flip the Florida native from Middle Tennessee State last week. Colandrea also held offers from Arkansas State, Utah State, Western Kentucky, and others. The Lakeland High QB camped at UVa and earned his offer but took his time before choosing the Wahoos.

Colandrea was a bit under the radar or didn’t pick up a bunch of Power-5 offers, but he can play. On tape, he shows off a very quick release, good movement in the pocket, and a strong arm. It seems relatively obvious that his size (Colandrea is listed as 6-foot-1 but looks a little smaller on tape) may have held him back from getting a bunch of bigger offers. But landing Colandrea is a nice win for Elliott and QB coach Taylor Lamb, as the Sunshine State product has the tools to become a quality ACC starter.





Donte Hawthorne ⭐⭐⭐

Running Back

Fredericksburg, VA





Hawthorne was one of Elliott’s earliest commits in the 2023 class and the first of two running backs to choose the Wahoos. A Fredericksburg native who flew under the radar as a recruit, UVa offered early and closed out his recruitment. It’s easy to see what Virginia’s offensive staff liked, too. Playing as an option quarterback at Massaponax High, Hawthorne was the team’s top rusher and showed great running instincts that should translate to his new position.

For his senior season, Hawthorne is transferring to Colonial Forge in Stafford, where he should see more time as a running back. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he projects as a strong between-the-tackles rusher that also has adequate speed to make plays in space.

It may take time for Hawthorne to develop as he gets more exposure to the position but he could prove to be a nice find for UVa’s staff.





Noah Vaughn ⭐⭐⭐

Running Back

Maryville, TN





Virginia added its second running back over the summer when the Tennessee native committed to the Wahoos after a visit to Charlottesville. Vaughn had a big junior season at Maryville High last fall and started to pick up some interest this year.

In addition to the offer from Virginia, Vaughn was also offered by Army, Navy, Rice, and a bunch of Ivy League programs among others. The 5-foot-9 back has impressive film, showing quick cutting ability at the line of scrimmage and enough speed to run away from chasing defenders.

Vaughn has a different build and skill set than Hawthorne, so it’s easy to see why the Cavaliers would take both. Vaughn is also a guy who can make an impact in the return game, which could help him get on the field a bit quicker.

It’s clear that the new staff wants to put more emphasis on the running game and taking both Vaughn and Hawthorne makes a statement that the staff wanted to add talent and depth to that position group in this class.





Amare Thomas ⭐⭐⭐

Wide Receiver

Pinson Valley, AL





The Wahoos have just one receiver in the class thus far, with the three-star Thomas choosing UVa on June 17. He visited Charlottesville just before his announcement, a trend among commits in this class. Thomas, an Alabama native, chose the Cavaliers over offers from USF, Tulane, UAB and an early offer from Penn State.

At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Thomas looks like an ACC-caliber player on tape and has a versatile skillet. “They say they like how I’m a hybrid,” Thomas told Rivals after picking UVa. “That I can play slot and outside and I could really strive in their offense.” Thomas could definitely end up as an inside or outside receiver and shows flashes of speed, strength, and natural receiver instincts.

This was a nice get for UVa and Thomas is the type of receiver that could thrive in Elliott’s offense.





TeKai Kirby ⭐⭐

Tight End

Fort Lauderdale, FL





UVa added another potential sleeper to the class as well as a Cavalier legacy when the Cavaliers landed Kirby last month. The son of former UVa running back Terry Kirby, the Florida tight end made the call for the Hoos on June 24 after earning an offer at camp. Kirby had been to Charlottesville several times and did enough to impress the coaching staff to earn the offer he coveted.

Kirby doesn’t have a lot of film in games, as he plays at prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida and was behind several other talented players on the depth chart. But in the clips we have seen, Kirby seems like a strong athlete that may be headed towards a breakout 2022 season. He also has the athleticism to do what is required in the H-back role in Elliott’s offense, a position he could end up playing in a few years time. It also doesn’t hurt to grab another UVa legacy and someone at a school that produces as much talent as STA does.





Cole Surber ⭐⭐⭐

Guard

Nokesville, VA





Virginia’s first commit in the 2023 class is its only offensive line commit thus far. Surber committed to UVa in late April, choosing the in-state Hoos over offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pitt and many others. UVa was the first to offer him back in 2021 and the relationship between he and Garett Tujague paid off in the end.

Surber seems to be bought into helping make Elliott’s vision for the program a reality, and has been one of the more active commits on social media doing some recruiting of his own.

He projects as an interior lineman once he gets on Grounds, which will be an interesting thing to track. UVa took a lot of linemen at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle, so Surber may be the only offensive line commit in this class or perhaps one of two or three signees on the front. Landing him after several visits to Charlottesville was a great way to kick off the class and the Patriot High School standout will be a great addition to the young offensive line group.