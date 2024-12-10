Breaking down UVa's early portal offers

The transfer portal opened on Monday, to a flurry of activity across the country. UVa had plenty of players opt to enter the portal, while the Cavalier staff was busy attempting to assemble next year's roster.

As things are just getting started, but with plenty happening already, we're breaking down the players that got offers from Virginia in the first couple days of the portal season, or at least some of them. Keep in mind, not every offer gets publicly reported, and there's plenty going on behind the scenes in addition to what we already know.



