Breaking Down UVa's Early Transfer Portal Activity

Just a week on the job, Ryan Odom and his soon-to-be-announced staff have been active in the transfer portal, and have already had a few players on Grounds. As the second week of portal activity gets underway, we're taking a look at UVa's portal activity to date.

Luke Bamgboye

Center, VCU

A direct tie to Odom and his incoming staff, VCU’s Luke Bamgboye went in the portal last week. Bamgboye started for the Rams as a freshman and finished second nationally in block rate, and flashed excellent athleticism and potential. He wasn’t asked to score a ton, but Bamgboye had a few games where he flashed, including a 17-point performance against Davidson. But it’s clear that the potential is there for Bamgboye to grow from a rim protector into a very good all-around big man.

Bamgboye was on Grounds late last week, and now we play the waiting game. When Odom got the job, Bamgboye was one of a handful of Rams that seemed like obvious targets to bring along to Charlottesville, and now we wait to see if it gets over the line. No word on any other visits at this time.





Brandon Jennings

Guard, VCU

Like Bamgboye, VCU guard Brandon Jennings jumped in the portal soon after Odom came to Charlottesville. Jennings, an Richmond-area native that played his high school ball at Saint Christopher’s, came off the bench as a freshman at VCU. Stuck behind some talented and veteran guards on a good team, Jennings was another young role player that flashed potential on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-4 freshman played 13 minutes per game, scoring 2.7 points and grabbing 2.3 rebounds per contest. Jennings had a career-high 12 points in VCU’s A-10 Tournament win over St. Bonnaventure earlier this month.

Like Bamgboye, Jennings was an obvious UVa target, and he visited Grounds along with Bamgboye late last week. Again, we’re in waiting game mode here, as we see if Jennings sets up any other visits, or if he decides to simply follow Odom and his staff over to Charlottesville.





Nick Davidson

Forward, Nevada

UVa’s first not-so-obvious transfer target, Nevada’s Nick Davidson visited Grounds over the weekend as well. One of the top big men in the portal, Davidson scored 15.8 points and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game for the Wolf Pack. Davidson can both play at the rim and stretch the floor, shooting 37.1 percent from three on nearly four attempts per game. Perhaps Davidson caught the staff’s eye when he scored 15 points against VCU early in the season.

Davidson would be a big add for a UVa roster in complete rebuild mode. But they’ll have to fight off competition for him, which is no surprise. Davidson’s agent announced on Sunday that he’s down to five schools: UVa, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington. Davidson has already visited Clemson and seems to be simply going through the process. Another wrinkle is that Davidson’s younger brother Blake was signed with Nevada but was released from his letter of intent when Nick entered the transfer portal. Could this be a package deal for some or all of Davidson’s finalists? The younger Davidson looks like a bit of a project but Virginia certainly has the roster space to take one or two of those on.