UVa will tip-off its ACC Tournament run on Thursday night at 7 p.m., as the Hoos face the winner of Wednesday night’s matchup between No. 7-seeded Notre Dame and No. 10-seeded Boston College.

In a 15-team format, BC would’ve been forced to play a Tuesday game against the bottom-seed before potentially moving on to face the Irish, but with GT unable to participate due to NCAA infraction, the Eagles get an extra day of rest.

Virginia and Notre Dame met just once this season, with the Wahoos outlasting the Irish in a defensive stalemate 50-49 in OT back on February 11th. The Cavaliers scored just three points in the extra session but a few late stops were enough to give them the win, the first of eight straight.

Notre Dame heads into the postseason with a 19-12 record overall and a 10-10 mark in ACC play. The Irish have won four of their last six and eight of the last 12 but are a distant longshot to make the NCAA Tournament field regardless. The near-win at JPJ has proven costly, as have a pair of narrow defeats to Florida State (two losses by three total points) and another to Louisville. They didn’t beat any of the league’s top-four teams this season in five tries and the lack of signature wins on their resume will keep them out of the big dance barring a miracle run.

If Wednesday night’s game ends in an upset, the Hoos will take on Boston College in a rubber match after a pair of regular-season contests. The Eagles handed UVa its first ACC loss of the campaign, beating the Cavaliers at home on January 7th, 60-53. That loss was the first of three straight but they obviously were able right the ship and go on a run that included a win over 78-65 win over the Eagles at home in February.

Should BC make a run in Greensboro, it won’t be because the Eagles came in red hot. They have lost five straight since upsetting NC State on February 16th, including a one-point defeat against their next opponent, the Irish.

KenPom gives Notre Dame a 77-percent chance to beat Boston College and expects a game decided by a few possessions.



