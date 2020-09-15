CavsCorner - Breaking down what Murray's commitment means for UVa

“Finally.”

Whether they read the news at 2:32 a.m. late Saturday night/early Sunday morning or when they woke up at a more reasonable time later on, that’s what more than a few UVa fans probably thought when four-star New Zealand shooting guard Taine Murray announced his commitment to the Cavaliers.

That’s not because Murray had delayed the inevitable or anything. His time on Virginia’s board, relative to other targets, was reasonably short.

No, the exhale was more about UVa having picked up its first 2021 commitment in September, which is somewhat odd for most teams but especially for a program that typically does most of its heavy lifting early.

Murray, a 6-foot-5 wing whose game has drawn plenty of comparisons to Joe Harris, gives UVa a much-needed piece both on the court and on the “big board.” He chose Virginia over Stanford and Maryland, though others were certainly involved. In the end, the Wahoos had to get by the Cardinal in order to secure the commitment, a development that’s largely closed in the past week or two sources say.

Murray is a guy who can clearly play the game at a high level, as evidenced by the 17.5 points he scored a game for the Auckland Huskies in the NZNBL. A 44-percent shooter from deep in that professional league, he’ll not only bring a developing skillset but also a mature mindset with him when he enrolls next year.

The commitment gives Virginia a guard with length who can knock down the outside shot and judging from the roster and the pieces in place, it’s fair to look ahead at what Murray means for the rest of 2021.

The Hoos had three scholarships to use and as associated head coach Jason Williford told us back in the spring, the focus was always to go after a big guard, an athletic big, and then the best available. One piece is in now in place, meaning 2021 comes into better focus.

Look at the roster as it would currently look when Murray and the 2021 recruits arrive on Grounds:



