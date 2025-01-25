Burton goes for 21, helps the Irish win for first time at JPJ

Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame beat Virginia for the first time on the road, 74-59 on Saturday.

Burton made half of his 14 shots with four 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC), who were 0-9 all time against the Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7) at John Paul Jones Arena. Burton has scored at least 20 in four straight games — one more and he’ll be the first to do it in five straight for Notre Dame since Ben Hansbrough in 2011.

Tae Davis finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry scored 13.

Jacob Cofie had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Cavaliers, who have lost six of their last seven games. Isaac McKneely scored all his 14 points in the first half.

Burton sank all four of his 3-pointers and scored 15 to guide Notre Dame to a 39-27 lead at halftime. He scored the first nine points for Notre Dame in a wire-to-wire victory and Julian Roper II hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-3 run to begin the game. McKneely hit four 3-pointers and had a hand in all but seven of Virginia’s points before the break, adding three assists.

Shrewsberry, Matt Allocco and Kebba Njie all made 3-pointers in the first 3:30 of the second half and Notre Dame upped its lead to 48-31. The Irish took their biggest lead at 63-36 on a Burton layup with 8:02 remaining.

Virginia leads the all-time series 18-5.

Notre Dame will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Virginia travels to play Miami on Wednesday.



