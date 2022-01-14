By the Numbers: A look at new UVa DC John Rudzinski



The biggest remaining question looming over Tony Elliott’s initial coaching staff was answered on Thursday. John Rudzinski is Virginia’s new defensive coordinator, arriving in Charlottesville after 14 seasons as an assistant at Air Force, including the last four as the Falcons’ DC. Rudzinski’s unit was one of the best in the country last season, ranking fourth among FBS teams in total defense and 16th in points allowed. Now he’s tasked with rebuilding one of the country’s worst defensive units in 2021. Among 130 FBS teams, UVa finished the year ranked 104th in scoring defense, allowing 31.8 points per game, and 121st in total defense, surrendering 466 yards per contest. The Hoos also ranked 123rd in rush defense, giving up 225.8 rush yards per game. Using statistics and PFF College season grades as dual barometers—while acknowledging that some numbers are skewed by the fact that the Falcons only played six games in 2020—Rudzinski’s 3-4 defenses improved in his four seasons as DC at Air Force. The Falcons went 29-15 in that stretch, including an 11-win performance in 2019 and a 10-win 2021 capped by a victory over Louisville in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. The Falcons employed a 3-4 stack under Rudzinski, the same scheme utilized by the previous UVa staff for most of Bronco Mendenhall’s six-year tenure. Rudzinski inherits an anchor in the middle of that new defense in rising senior inside linebacker Nick Jackson, an All-ACC second-team selection after leading the league in tackles. The rest of the Cavaliers’ current roster is light on starting experience but appears stocked with unproven edge rushers and defensive backs for Rudzinski to work with. Rudzinski will helm a defensive staff that also includes Clint Sintim, Kevin Downing, Keith Gaither and Chris Slade in yet-to-be announced roles. That group could still grow as Elliott rounds out his first staff as UVa’s head coach. Once assignments are set, the picture should become clearer regarding the Hoos’ scheme plans defensively. For now, a quick look at how the Falcons developed on defense if Rudzinski’s four seasons as Air Force defensive coordinator. His units didn't generate a tremendous number of sacks or turnovers but were consistently solid:



Total/Scoring Defense



In Rudzinski’s first season as DC, the Falcons gave up 25.8 points and 369.9 total yards per game. Both stats proved to be the worst of his four-year tenure. Air Force didn’t allow an average of 20 points per game in any of his final three seasons; only five (of 32) opponents broke 30 in a game in that span. The Falcons ranked third in the country in scoring defense (giving up just 15.0 points per game) in their six-game 2020 season; last year, opponents averaged 19.8. The Falcons’ national ranking in total yards allowed improved from 43rd to 17th to sixth to fourth in those four seasons under Rudzinski. This year’s team gave up just 296.5 total yards per game, and held seven of Air Force’s 13 opponents under the 300-yard mark in total offense. Utah State did post 628 total yards and 49 points (both the most allowed under Rudzinski) in a mid-September win over the Falcons, but that game marked just the third time (and first since 2018) that a Rudzinski-led defense gave up 500 total yards. Air Force finished the year ranked 30th nationally in overall defense grade according to PFF College, also the best of Rudzinski’s tenure as DC.



Pass Defense



The Falcons finished fourth in the Mountain West with 37 sacks this season, but their 88.9 pass rush grade from PFF was good for 13th in the country. Both that sack total and PFF pass rush grade rank were easily the best of Rudzinski’s four seasons as defensive coordinator. Outside linebacker Vince Sanford (7 1/2) and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (7), a pair of All-Mountain West second-team selections, both finished top 10 in the league in sacks. Those were the two highest individual sack totals recorded by Air Force defenders under Rudzinski. Sanford's 80.6 overall PFF grade for the 2021 season was the best for an Air Force starter in Rudzinski's time. Opponents completed just 55.9 percent of their pas attempts against Air Force. The Falcons’ eight interceptions last year were also the most under Rudzinski, but good for just 10th in the Mountain West. Veteran safety Corvan Taylor led Air Force with three interceptions—matching the most for a player in a season under Rudzinski—giving him five for his career. The unit’s coverage grade from PFF ranked 53rd in the country. The 74.6 grade was Air Force's best in coverage in Rudzinski's tenure. In 44 games under Rudzinski, opponents threw for 300 yards nine times. Only two of those performances came over the last two seasons, both in 2021. In six games in 2020, the Falcons gave up just 166.8 passing yards per game, which was good for fifth in the country. This year’s group ranked 19th, giving up 194.4 passing yards.



Rush Defense