In the 86th annual Orange Bowl Monday night in Miami Gardens, Virginia will be making its first-ever appearance. And it’s a postseason matchup that affords UVa a considerable opportunity when the Cavaliers face No. 9 Florida (8 p.m., ESPN). This will be the program’s first New Year’s Six bowl game since the format was adopted in 2014. For a team playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2004-2005 (when the Hoos finished off a four-year bowl streak), the Wahoos have a chance to win 10 games for only the second time in school history. Standing in their way, of course, is a Gators squad that has had a pretty solid season. The fifth different SEC team that the Hoos have faced in a bowl game, UF obviously brings a lot of talent to this matchup. According to Las Vegas, Florida will go in as about a two-score favorite.





No. 9 Florida Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) Head coach: Dan Mullen, 11th season (89-51 overall, 20-5 in two years at Florida) Series: UF leads the all-time series 1-0. Last Meeting: The Gators beat the Cavaliers 55-10 in Gainesville In 1959.



Three Points on the Florida offense



-- Mullen was brought back to Florida to revitalize the offense and attempt to return the program to a level of play that they saw when he was the OC under Urban Meyer. And through two seasons, Florida has demonstrated significant improvement. In 2019, the Gators have averaged 33 points per contest against a challenging SEC schedule that included games against LSU and Auburn from the West Division. Despite losing starting quarterback Felipe Franks in September, they consistently moved the ball and found the end zone down the stretch. Like Virginia, Florida found more success through the air than on the ground this year, with 3,605 passing yards and 1,443 yards gained on run plays. Their 6.37 yards per play average put the Gators at 23rd nationally in the regular season. They converted 41 percent of their 3rd-down tries and were effective at scoring touchdowns when they reached the red zone. On 50 trips, they crossed the goal line 35 times.

-- A major part of Florida’s success on offense has been the play of quarterback Kyle Trask, who was more than a capable option off the bench. After Franks went down against Kentucky, Trask took over as the starter and played well. The junior from Texas completed nearly 68 percent of his pass attempts in the regular season, throwing for 2,636 yards and 24 touchdowns. In his starts, Trask averaged 274 yards per game and had multiple touchdown throws in each start. Just as important was his ability to take care of the football, with just six interceptions on the season. Trask has a variety of weapons in the passing game, including a pair of senior wide receivers and a talented tight end. Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain have been Florida’s top targets at wide receiver this season, and both have had big moments throughout. Jefferson, who has 43 catches and 528 yards on the season, is coming off of a two-touchdown game in the regular-season finale against rival FSU. Swain also scored a pair of touchdowns against the Seminoles, giving him seven on the season. Sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts, meanwhile, leads the team in receptions (51) and has five receiving touchdowns thus far.

-- Florida’s running game is led by senior tailback Lamical Perine, who has more than 2,000 rushing yards in his Gator career. In 2019, he has had an “okay” season by his standards, rushing 119 times for 538 yards and four touchdowns. Perine isn’t exactly a workhorse back, never having more than 17 carries in a game this year, but his 4.5 yards per carry average is still impressive. The Gators will also use backup quarterback Emory Jones as a runner from time to time. Jones has rushed at least once in each of Florida’s last nine games and found the end zone three times on five carries against Vanderbilt in November.



Three Points on the Gators D