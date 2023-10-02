Four-star guard Derek Dixon was on Grounds recently for an unofficial visit. Currently No. 90 overall, the DC product continues to become more and more a top target for the Wahoos in the class of 2025.

His recent trip to Charlottesville was Dixon’s first time being in town and the 6-foot-4, 185 pounder came away impressed with what he saw and heard from Tony Bennett and the program.

“It was a great visit to Virginia,” he told CavsCorner. “I had a really good talk with Coach Bennett about the program and how he sees me fitting in. The facilities are really nice and I really had a good time at the football game. Overall it was a really great experience.”

Dixon got to sit down and have a long conversation with Bennett and it was clearly something he really enjoyed.

“He was really honest with me,” Dixon recalled. “He thinks I can really fit into the program and help them accomplish what they are trying to do and what they are trying to continue to build. With the type of playing style they have, he thinks I can fit into that really well. He thinks that I am a complete player and he said that is what he really looks into when recruiting guys. He talked about the guards he has coached that play like me and told me about how great the school is.”

He also enjoyed the type of college town Charlottesville is.

“It was great,” Dixon said. “It was really nice. The town has a lot of historical features. I enjoyed that type of vibe.”

In the past various recruits have noticed the type of technology the Virginia program uses and Dixon was another prospect that came away from a visit reflecting on that part of the visit.

“When we were at practice I got to learn about this machine they have that is set up,” he explained, “and is set up to the loud speaker and the goal of it is to help you shoot as it watches the rotation on your shot and where it goes in accordance to the rim. I really enjoyed seeing that.”

Dixon was also able to get a little face time with most of the current roster, which he enjoyed too.

“I got to meet most of the players before the football game,” he said. “They all said really great things about the program.”

Recently Dixon visited Pitt and said he is planning on going to Villanova in October for Midnight Madness.



