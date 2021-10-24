Cavaliers stay focused on process, not 'crazy' offensive stats



The Hoos have a game on the other side of the country in less than a week. There is film to be watched and improvements to be made. There’s not a lot of time to celebrate Virginia’s latest offensive explosion, Dontayvion Wicks said after Saturday night’s win against Georgia Tech. “But,” the sophomore receiver acknowledged after a six-catch, 168-yard, two-touchdown night in the 48-40 victory, “I know the numbers are crazy.” Yeah, they are crazy. Virginia put up 636 yards of total offense on Saturday night, the most since amassing 643 yards in a 2010 loss at Duke and the sixth-highest total in program history. The Cavaliers’ 48 points matched last week’s output against Duke; UVa hadn’t posted back-to-back 40-point games against ACC opponents since the 1992 season. It was Virginia’s fourth 40-point performance of the season. You have to go back to 1999 for the last time a UVa offense reached that threshold.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn6Sv8J+kryBXT1cg8J+kr/CfpK88YnI+PGJyPkRvbnRheXZpb24g V2lja3MgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lja3NEb250 YXl2aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXaWNrc0RvbnRheXZpb248 L2E+KSB3aXRoIGFuIEFNQVpJTkcgMTMteWFyZCBURCBjYXRjaCBmb3IgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VVkFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVZBRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+LiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29yaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWNjbmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Z2R04wOXIwOW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WdkdOMDly MDluPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDUyMDcwNjk2NTQxMTcxNzE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==



“It kind of feels like we’re unstoppable,” said Keytaon Thompson, who caught nine balls for 89 yards and ran for another 65 yards for a rock-breaking performance on his birthday. “A lot of the time, I feel like when we do get stopped it’s self-inflicted, with either penalties or miscues within the offense. But I feel like when we’re all clicking and we’re all on the same page, I feel like we’re the best offense in the nation.” The Hoos have some stats that can help back up Thompson’s claim. Virginia’s average of 539.5 total yards per game ranks fourth in the country. UVa is second nationally in passing yards per game, at 404.6. The scoring offense (37.6 ppg) ranks 16th in the country and third in the ACC. Extrapolate those eight-game averages over a 13-game season—at 6-2, the Wahoos became bowl eligible with Saturday’s win—and this year’s team is on pace to erase a few school records. The offense is on pace to score 489 points; the 2019 team that played 14 games scored 449, the most in school history. The single-season record for most total yards is 5,516, by the 1990 team; this year’s unit is on pace rack up 7,014. Add a potential ACC championship game appearance and those projections would grow even higher. “There’s lots and lots of production happening out there, so really fun to watch,” Bronco Mendenhall said after Saturday’s win. “But it is designed super well, and our offensive staff is doing a great job using the resources we have.” With his fourth 100-yard game of the season, Wicks has worked his way into the record-breaking conversation. An unknown entering the season after missing all of last year with a foot injury, Wicks has emerged as one of the country’s most prolific play-makers. He’s sixth nationally with an ACC-best 847 receiving yards and fifth (second in the conference) with eight touchdown catches. That yardage total sits just one yard behind Herman Moore’s 1989 total for No. 11 on Virginia’s single-season list. In 1990, Moore set the school records for both receiving yards (1,190) and touchdown catches (13) in a season. Factoring in a bowl appearance, Wicks is on pace for 1,377 yards and 13 TDs.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb250YXl2aW9uIFdpY2tzIEFHQUlOITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lja3NEb250YXl2aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBXaWNrc0RvbnRheXZpb248L2E+IG1hZGUgJiMzOTtlbSBtaXNzIGFu ZCBmb3VuZCB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUg4pqh77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVZBRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFVWQUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veWtvRVZo eW9vdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lrb0VWaHlvb3U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQUNDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBhY2NuZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTIwNzM4NTQ5NjUz MjE3MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



At quarterback, Brennan Armstrong continued his march toward the greatest season in program history. Armstrong threw for another 396 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night, raising his season totals to 3,220 passing yards (tops in the country) and 23 TDs (fifth nationally and second in the ACC). He also ran for a season-high 99 yards and a pair of scores on the ground, leading a UVa ground game that posted a season-best 240 rush yards as a team. A season-low six receivers caught passes on Saturday, but Armstrong efficiently got them the ball in a variety of ways. The lefty completed 67.4 percent of his passes and wasn't picked off, marking the first time in his two seasons as UVa's starter that Armstrong has gone back-to-back games without an interception. Wicks high-pointed a jump ball in the end zone over two defenders for his first touchdown. On the second, Armstrong spotted a cornerback blitz before the snap and got it out quickly to Wicks, who made the first man miss then raced down the sideline in front of the UVa bench for a 77-yard score. Though only one of his eight catches went for more than 10 yards, Billy Kemp was targeted on several quick, decisive throws, including his early 1-yard touchdown. Armstrong was able to stay patient while evading the rush to find tight end Jelani Woods, who picked up first downs on all three of his catches. Armstrong’s final throw of the night, a 20-yard dime to Ra’Shaun Henry in stride along the left edge of the end zone for what proved to be the game’s deciding score, might have been his best.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdG91Y2ggdGhvLi4uLjxicj48YnI+QXJtc3Ryb25nIOKeoe+4 j/Cfj4ggSGVucnk8YnI+PGJyPjQ4LTI3IHcvIDM6NTAgdG8gcGxheSEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhY2NuZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Ib29zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ib29zPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGVTdGFuZGFyZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RoZVN0YW5kYXJkPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYjNZakVZYzJFZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2IzWWpFWWMyRWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVmlyZ2luaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBVVkFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V VkFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjEwMzAzMzk3OTEyOTg1Nz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=



Then there was the connection with Thompson. UVa’s second scoring drive would have stalled out without a perfectly-placed 14-yard throw to Thompson that was out of the reach of a pair of defenders. Thompson jump-started another scoring drive with an out-stretched one-handed grab for nine yards. He converted a 3rd-and-16 early in the third quarter by elevating for a 23-yard catch across the middle for a first down; that conversion led to a UVa field goal. “Incredible pass,” safety Joey Blount recalled afterward. “Like, how do you see that? Only throws Brennan can make like that.” With four regular-season games and a bowl game still to go, Armstrong is already just the third 3,000-yard passer in program history. He’s on pace to throw for 5,232 yards and 37 touchdowns in 13 games. The UVa single-season records are 3,538 yards (Bryce Perkins, 2019) and 28 touchdowns (Matt Schaub, 2002). The ACC records are both held by former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson: 4,593 yards in 2017 and 41 touchdowns in 2016. Armstrong admitted that “I think that’s awesome” when asked about the record-shattering pace he has played at this season, but “it just doesn't get done without the guys around me. You can’t do this solo.” “A lot of big plays are happening,” the quarterback added. “Those are always fun for the crowd, the team, the energy of the team, but overall I feel like we're playing pretty well.”



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVubmFuIEFybXN0cm9uZyB0b25pZ2h0Ojxicj48YnI+8J+UuSAz NTYgUGFzcyBZZHMsIDMgVEQ8YnI+8J+UuCA5OSBSdXNoIFlkcywgMiBURDxi cj48YnI+VGhlIDR0aCBxdWFydGVyIGp1c3Qgc3RhcnRlZCDwn5ixIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wTzVHckV6UW9NIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v ME81R3JFelFvTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0d29yayAoQGFjY25l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjA5NjY4MTIxOTA4MDE5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=



After a 3-and-out on UVa’s opening possession, Armstrong led the offense to points on eight of its final 10 drives on Saturday. The Wahoos converted a season-best 63.6 percent (7 of 11) of their third-down opportunities. With five touchdowns and two field goals, they also scored on all seven trips to the red zone. Through the course of this four-game winning streak—the first time Virginia has won four straight ACC games since 2011—the Hoos are a perfect 23-of-23 (16 touchdowns and seven field goals) from inside their opponents’ 20-yard-line. That efficiency in execution has helped the Virginia offense post the “crazy” numbers on both the scoreboard and stat sheet that have become the week-to-week norm this fall. The Wahoos acknowledged that they can’t take those big numbers for granted, and need to keep “pitching and catching every day” in practice, as Wicks put it, to prepare for a remaining schedule that prior to the Georgia Tech game was the 15th-toughest in the country, according to PFF College. That stretch continues with a visit to No. 25 BYU on Saturday night. And even if the Hoos aren’t tracking their stats on the sideline after each drive or checking the record book following each game, they’re aware of what their collective performance has meant to this year’s team. “It is a standard,” Armstrong said. “We take pride in it. We got guys to do it. It’s a big deal to us.”

