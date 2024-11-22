Cavaliers to host multiple official visitors + others this weekend

The Virginia Cavaliers will have an opportunity to end their 2024 home slate off with a bang as they host No. 13 SMU on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers at 5-5 on the season are still searching for bowl eligibility and could achieve such by also playing spoiler to SMU's potential dream season.

Upsetting the Mustangs would also be beneficial on the recruiting trail for the Cavaliers as they're expected to host numerous intriguing visitors this weekend including a handful of official visitors.

Cavs Corner breaks down the notable visitors below.