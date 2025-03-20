CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 603

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the wait for UVa’s next coach, what’s filled this time as the holding pattern continues, the two recent portal entries, and then on the football front: Should teams stay away from holding spring games or should they lean into it as a massive NIL opportunity instead?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!