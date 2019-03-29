In this latest installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we catch up with beat writer Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch to talk about UVa's Sweet 16 win over Oregon last night and dive into the matchup with Purdue ahead of tomorrow night's South Region final here in Louisville. We dive into the play of Kihei Clark, what the Cavaliers need to do to get Kyle Guy going, why style points are no longer important, and much more.





