On this edition of our CavsCorner Conversations series, we bring the crew back to talk about where things stand for the Wahoos during their first idle week of the season. We look at what’s worked, what needs fixing, and what question marks remain for UVa as the bulk of the ACC slate gets going next week.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



