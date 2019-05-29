On this edition of CavsCorner Conversations we're joined by friend of the program Damin Altizer, owner of DR1VEN Training, head basketball coach at STAB, and renowned hoops training for a number of former and current UVa players. We'll talk about his eerily accurate prognostications from a year ago on this very podcast as well as break down what he saw during the season and Final Four that came directly from offseason training. We'll also get into the way "The Big Three" look to translate their games from college to the pros before we discuss the current team and how the Wahoos go about trying to make up for what they're losing.



This episode of the CavsCorner Podcast is sponsored by: Thorium Wealth: Unleash the power of Thorium Wealth to help you and your business grow and prosper



Support CavsCorner!

Shop on Fanatics.com for all of your gear (UVa, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more) using this link and help CavsCorner in the process.

