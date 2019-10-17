On this installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we welcome Daniel O'Neill of the Hard Hedge podcast (@EmbracePaceUVA on Twitter) to talk about Saturday's Blue-White Scrimmage and breakdown all of the new faces UVa has on the roster and how the pieces might fit together. We'll also get inot the expectations the Wahoos face as they start the season as national champs.

