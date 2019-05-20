We were in Charlottesville on Monday afternoon to hear more about the implosion of University Hall, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and is not open to the public. You can check out the audio from that press conference in this edition of CavsCorner Conversations as Joshua Campbell, president of Renascent Demolition, talks about the project, the challenges, the circumstances around the next steps, and more.





