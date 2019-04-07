In this installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we catch up for a quick discussion from the Final Four the day before UVa plays in its first national championship game. Staff writer Justin Ferber comes on as we talk about UVa's miraculous win over the Tigers, the matchup against Texas Tech, what we expect from the Wahoos, the experience of being here, and much more.





