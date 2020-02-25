On this installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we dive into UVa’s NCAA Tournament situation by welcoming good friend of the show Patrick Stevens , a contributor to The Athletic and the Washington Post. We talk about the bubble and if it’s really as weak as some would have you think. Not only do we dive into Virginia’s situation heading down the stretch but we talk about parity both across the nation and in the league, why the top has leveled off, what happens if UVa “handles its business,” and how the process of putting together a bracket projection really comes together.





