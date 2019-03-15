



We're introducing a new addition to the feed today with CavsCorner Conversations, an offshoot of the show where we'll interview coaches, former/current players, and other guests to talk UVa sports.

In the first installment of this series, we catch up with Patrick Stevens, one of the best in the business at understanding the NCAA Tournament selection process and everything that goes into it. While at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, we talked with Patrick to discuss the upcoming Selection Sunday, how things shape up for UVa, and much more. You can follow his work on Twitter at @D1scourse.



