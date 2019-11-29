On this special installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we come to you from Charlottesville just after UVa's 39-30 win over Virginia Tech, which broke a 15-year losing streak to the Hokies and put the Wahoos into the ACC Championship Game for the first time. (And we apologize in advance for the "on location" quality of the audio.)





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



