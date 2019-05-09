On this installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we catch up with former UVa football great and current Virginia Radio color analyst Tony Covington to put a cap on spring ball, breaking down the various position groups, what we liked, what we need to see more of, and how things stack up going into the fall. And we also get into the life and legacy of George Welsh and the impact he had on players like Tony as they said their final goodbyes to him recently.

