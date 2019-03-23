



On our latest installment of CavsCorner Conversations, we get a chance to share some audio from Columbia as top-seeded UVa prepares to face No. 9-seeded Oklahoma tomorrow night. We talked to associate head coach Jason Williford to get his perspective on the takeaways from the Gardner-Webb win, the unique nature of what the players faced, how the staff deals with a short turnaround time, and how the Hoos match up with the Sooners. And then we talk to junior point guard Ty Jerome to get his thoughts on the relief that came with the win yesterday, why Mamadi Diakite is a different player now than he was a year ago, his own hunger to go deep in this event, and much more.



