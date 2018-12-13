With the Wahoos now in their annual exam break, the crew jumps into where things are for this time on this week's episode of the CavsCorner Podcast . We get into the Kihei Clark injury, the impact UVa will feel from it, how important it is for those minutes to be spread out in his absence, and also what it means for the team down the road. Lastly, we also get into the treatment of five-star players and playing time in our Fifth Side of the Ball Segment.





