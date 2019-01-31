On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew recaps a big win over NC State, as the Wahoos didn't play all that well but still managed to get out of Raleigh with a win. Is this a good lesson for the squad or a sign of things to worry about? We'll also get into the rotation and discuss the roles and playing time of Kihei Clark and Jay Huff. Lastly, we'll take a quick look at the ACC as we near the midway-ish point in the season and talk about how we see things playing out.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



