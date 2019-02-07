On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at where things stand for UVa at the midway point in league play before we preview Saturday's rematch against Duke. We'll talk about the health of Ty Jerome, the play of Kihei Clark, and then get into our predictions on how we see this one playing out. We'll also touch on Monday night's matchup in Chapel Hill and talk about how Carolina has managed to stay under the radar for most of the season even though the Heels are in a really good spot give their schedule the rest of the way. Finally, we'll switch to the football side of things to discuss NSD and the news that came out of Bronco Mendenhall's press conference yesterday including his comments on transfers.





