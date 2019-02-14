On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at UVa’s loss to Duke and then the win in Chapel Hill shortly thereafter. We’ll get into what impressed about both games, what stands out, and why the Wahoos were able to get out of the Smith Center with a win. We’ll also talk about those last few minutes against UNC, what that could mean going forward, and what the Hoos might need to tweak in terms of minutes before we preview the next two games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Finally, our Fifth Side of the Ball segment returns with a “Deal or No Deal” inspired series of questions about titles, Duke, the program, and more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



