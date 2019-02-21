On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at UVa’s win over Virginia Tech and breaks down how it was that the Hoos were able to get out of Blacksburg with a win at a time when there is so much worrying going on among fans when it comes to turnovers and the team not being as dominant. We’ll dice that up in detail before we preview the game at Louisville on Saturday and then, in a segment that is long overdue, we’ll discuss the season that Kyle Guy is having, how special a shooter he is, and how he continues to go under the radar.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



