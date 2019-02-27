On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at UVa’s comeback win in Louisville and breaks down how it was that the Cavaliers got back on track in the second half. We’ll also get into polls, as we try to figure out why they rile up so many and what they do and don’t say about the teams they rank. We’ll also preview the matchups Virginia has this week against Georgia Tech and Pitt before we finish with a new segment called #AskCavsCorner, as we answer a few audience questions about hoops, recruiting, and the expectations going into next season for the team’s newcomers.





