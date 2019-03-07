On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at UVa’s incredible performance in the Carrier Dome on Monday night as the Wahoos turned a one-point game with 15 minutes left into an absolute blowout. We’ll also preview the rematch Virginia has this weekend with Louisville to close out the regular season before we get to #AskCavsCorner, as we answer a few audience questions about the development of players outside the rotation, what's different with this year's staff in terms of game prep/offensive adjustments, and what Saturday could be like even if some of the players who are playing their last games at JPJ aren't seniors.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



