On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , it's time to talk about the Big Dance. We'll get into UVa's seeding, the draw, and how we see things playing out for the Cavaliers this year. We'll take a deep dive into the South Region, trying to identify potential issues for the Wahoos ahead of their opening game on Friday afternoon against Gardner-Webb before we look across the field and give our picks as to which teams will still be standing once everyone gets to Minneapolis.





