On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast from the Final Four, we look at UVa's matchup tomorrow night against Auburn in the first of two national semifinals in Minneapolis. We'll break down the Tigers, how they figure to try and speed up the Wahoos, what that means for Virginia, and how we see the game playing out. And we'll also talk about what it means to see UVa playing on the sport's biggest stage.





