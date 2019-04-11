The Wahoos are National Champions and on the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we continue to try and process UVa's unreal run to the title and Monday night's 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. We'll get into how strange it feels to have watched the Hoos win it all, what we thought of the game, the enduring legacy the team leaves behind, the emotion of the moment, and so much more.





