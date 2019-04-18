On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about some of the residual things related to UVa's win last week in the national championship game before we dive into the NBA announcements, the ins and outs of the process, and why so many folks need to take a breath before we get into the commitment of Justin McKoy and the possibility of the Hauser brothers leaving Marquette for Virginia.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



