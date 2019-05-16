We did something a little different on this week's CavsCorner Podcast . In the spirit of the upcoming NBA Draft and on the heels of the lottery, we decided to do our own UVa basketball (under Tony Bennett) draft. In this episode we each pick a team of eight former/current Hoos and try to put together the best squad. Who went first? Who got left out? And whose team reigns supreme?

