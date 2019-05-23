On this week's CavsCorner Podcast we bid farewell to University Hall as well as discuss the retirement of former Wahoo great Chris Long. But the bulk of the episode is focused on questions submitted by folks from our message board. We get into a host of topics including hoops doomsday planning, the Kyle Guy/Carson McCorkle comparisons, if the Cavaliers are the favorites in the Coastal heading into the fall, the most significant hire at Virginia in the last 25 years (besides the most obvious one), and much more.

