On this week's CavsCorner Podcast , the crew reconvenes to discuss the extension of Bronco Mendenhall's contract, the addition of Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, the return of Mamadi Diakite for his senior year, and the approved college hoops changes and what a longer 3-pointer and tweaked shot clock following offensive boards means for UVa. And no, the show title isn't a typo.





