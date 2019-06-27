On this week’s CavsCorner Podcast , the crew recaps last week’s NBA Draft and how De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Kyle Guy all fared. We’ll then get into some discussion of football recruiting, as UVa has methodically put together another really solid class with a good amount of heavy lifting once again in the month of June. And then Fifth Side of the Ball returns as we discuss some of our favorite looks in college football.

