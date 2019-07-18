On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at the addition of four-star wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim and breaks down his game and what his commitment means to the Hoos before looking at the 2020 class as a whole, which materialized pretty quickly all things considered. We’ll then revisit our “deal or no deal” segment on UVa hoops that we did back during ACC play. Then we'll close out the show talking preseason ACC football and do a “deal or no deal” segment on the 2019 season of Virginia football as well.

