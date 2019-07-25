On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at the preseason voting for how the league will look this year as well as the All-ACC teams, breaking down UVa’s selection as the favorite to win the Coastal. And then we get into this week’s main topic, which is the planned “Night With the National Champions” in September and why/how it evoked a negative response from some fans.

