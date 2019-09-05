On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we recap UVa’s 30-14 season-opening win at Pittsburgh on Saturday night and discuss the good and the bad from the victory. Then we dive head first into the pending home opener against William & Mary. And as you may be aware of by now, the Tribe are coached a former Virginia coach. Not sure if you know. Lastly, after sharing our predictions and day-after headlines for Friday night's game, we’ll talk about the enhancements to the fan experience at Scott Stadium.





