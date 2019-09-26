On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we look back at UVa’s comeback win over Old Dominion as we break down the issues the Wahoos had on offense and what level of concern this gives us going forward. And then we get to previewing No. 18 Virginia’s matchup this weekend in South Bend against No. 10 Notre Dame, giving our predictions and our day-after headlines as the Cavaliers head north looking to pull off an upset headed into the bye week.





