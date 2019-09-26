News More News
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 324

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at UVa’s comeback win over Old Dominion as we break down the issues the Wahoos had on offense and what level of concern this gives us going forward. And then we get to previewing No. 18 Virginia’s matchup this weekend in South Bend against No. 10 Notre Dame, giving our predictions and our day-after headlines as the Cavaliers head north looking to pull off an upset headed into the bye week.



