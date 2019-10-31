On this edition of the CavsCorner Podcast , we recap the disappointing loss at Louisville and go deep into what is really wrong with Virginia’s offense and if the Wahoos can figure out ways to be more consistent with the Coastal race heating up. And speaking of, then we get into Saturday night’s matchup in Chapel Hill and what we expect to see in the latest renewal of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



