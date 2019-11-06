On this installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we dive into an unexpected offensive explosion in Carolina before we preview this weekend’s matchup with Georgia Tech. And then we’ll switch to the hardwood where the 11th-ranked Wahoos will open the season tonight in Syracuse. We’ll talk about the knowns, the unknowns, and not only preview this game but the new season ahead for the defending national champs.





