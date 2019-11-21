

On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about No. 7 UVa’s win over Vermont on the hardwood before we preview the matchup in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon when the Hoos host Liberty on the gridiron. Last night’s victory over the Catamounts says plenty about the Cavaliers and we dive into what we feel like we’ve really learned about this team so far this season. And then we transition over to football, where UVa will come off its bye week and host the Flames in a game that, for some, doesn’t matter all that much. The contrast against next week’s matchup with Virginia Tech is stark. Still, we’ll preview Saturday’s game and give your our picks on how we see things playing out.



