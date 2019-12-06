On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we revisit last Friday’s epic victory over the Hokies and discuss some of our takeaways now that some time has passed. We also get into the tricky business of trying to rank where UVa’s win over Tech fits into the history of the program. And then we transition to perhaps the program’s biggest challenge, as the Wahoos head to Charlotte to face Clemson and it's 27-game winning streak. We get into the nuts and bolts of that matchup before we briefly turn our attention to the Cavalier basketball team, which left Indiana on Wednesday night following an especially rough outing. What’s that mean for the season and how does it change expectations?





