On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we say goodbye to 2019 as we look back at the Orange Bowl and what we took away from the 36-28 loss to Florida as well as the football season as a whole and what our lasting memories of it will be. Then we transition to hoops side of things, where the Wahoos are about to embark on the bulk of their ACC slate. We’ll get into our expectations at this point and preview Saturday’s matchup with the Hokies.





