CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 340

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we react not only to UVa’s losses to BC and Syracuse but also the four-point defeat in Tallahassee on Wednesday night. With just minutes having passed between the final horn and the recording of this episode, we give you our immediate takes on the game, the situation facing the Wahoos, the potential for this team moving forward, and much more.



